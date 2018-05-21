Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews find wreckage of small plane that crashed in Vermont

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Authorities say search crews have found the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the woods in Vermont's Green Mountains.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday only the pilot was on board and state police said that person was believed to be dead.

Police had been searching for the plane since Sunday. They said the FAA lost contact with the plane as it was flying over the Bennington area at about 3:30 p.m.

The FAA described the plane as a Piper PA-34 aircraft that crashed into the woods on Bald Mountain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas mom marched after Parkland, then her town was next

    Texas mom marched after Parkland, then her town was next

    Monday, May 21 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:02:01 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:54:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...
    Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.More >>
    Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.More >>

  • NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali

    NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali

    Sunday, May 20 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-05-21 03:01:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:53:10 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...

    The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused the celebrity chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

    More >>

    The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused the celebrity chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

    More >>

  • NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    NRA links school violence to Ritalin but experts deny link

    Sunday, May 20 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 22:51:57 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-05-21 13:44:40 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.More >>
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly