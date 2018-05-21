Two Tuscaloosa-area natives competing for Miss USA title - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two Tuscaloosa-area natives competing for Miss USA title

Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown. (Source: missuniverse.com) Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown. (Source: missuniverse.com)
Miss Massachusetts USA Allissa Latham. (Source: missuniverse.com) Miss Massachusetts USA Allissa Latham. (Source: missuniverse.com)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Two Tuscaloosa-area natives will compete for the title of Miss USA Monday night.

Miss Alabama USA is 23-year-old Hannah Brown from Northport. Brown is a graduate of The University of Alabama and works as an interior designer in Tuscaloosa.

Miss Massachusetts USA is 27-year-old Allissa Latham, who is a native of Tuscaloosa but now lives in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Latham is also a graduate of The University of Alabama. She works in healthcare management and is currently pursuing an MBA degree.

The Miss USA pageant airs live on WBRC FOX6 at 7 p.m. Monday.

