Two Tuscaloosa-area natives competing for Miss USA title

Two Tuscaloosa-area natives will compete for the title of Miss USA Monday night.
Miss Alabama USA is 23-year-old Hannah Brown from Northport. Brown is a graduate of The University of Alabama and works as an interior designer in Tuscaloosa.
Miss Massachusetts USA is 27-year-old Allissa Latham, who is a native of Tuscaloosa but now lives in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Latham is also a graduate of The University of Alabama. She works in healthcare management and is currently pursuing an MBA degree.
The Miss USA pageant airs live on WBRC FOX6 at 7 p.m. Monday.
