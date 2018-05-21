Mickey: Scattered afternoon showers continue

Mickey's forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018 (Source. WBRC Weather)

We begin our Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Today should be mostly cloudy with some morning sunshine.

Temperatures are again expected to reach the upper 80s with rain and thunderstorm chances the highest after 1 p.m.

Some storms could be briefly strong producing intense lightning.

These storms are triggered by daytime heating and low level moisture.

We'll continue with high rain chances on Tuesday.

Spotty showers remain in the forecast for the afternoons of this week.

Look for highs in the 80s for most days with lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Rain chances are expected to remain late this week and the afternoon thunderstorm potential will remain high through the Memorial Day weekend.

