Funeral to be held for girl killed in school bus crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Funeral to be held for girl killed in school bus crash

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A girl leans over bouquets of flowers to blow a kiss at a memorial in front of East Brook Middle School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. Investigators are combing through evidence seeking answers to why a school bus car... (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). A girl leans over bouquets of flowers to blow a kiss at a memorial in front of East Brook Middle School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. Investigators are combing through evidence seeking answers to why a school bus car...

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) - Family and friends are remembering a student killed when a school bus on a field trip collided with a dump truck in New Jersey.

A funeral will take place Monday for fifth-grader Miranda Vargas.

The 10-year-old and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson died in the crash last Thursday. More than 40 others were injured.

The bus was one of three taking students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus to Waterloo Village, a historic site depicting a Lenape Indian community and once-thriving port. The other buses made it to the site but returned to the school following the crash that left the bus lying on its side on the guardrail of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

A funeral Mass for Williamson is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

