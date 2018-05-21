Funeral service held for girl killed in school bus crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Funeral service held for girl killed in school bus crash

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) - Funeral services have been held for a student killed when a school bus on a field trip collided with a dump truck in New Jersey last week.

The service for fifth-grader Miranda Vargas was held Monday in Clifton.

The 10-year-old and 51-year-old teacher Jennifer Williamson died in the crash last Thursday. More than 40 others were injured.

The bus was one of three taking students from East Brook Middle School in Paramus to Waterloo Village, a historic site depicting a Lenape Indian community and once-thriving port. The other buses made it to the site but returned to the school following the crash that left the bus lying on its side on the guardrail of Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

Williamson's funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

