Man shows up at police precinct after being shot in the stomach - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Man shows up at police precinct after being shot in the stomach

(Source: RAYCOM images) (Source: RAYCOM images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating after a man showed up at a precinct after being shot in the stomach. 

The victim, a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, showed up at the north precinct around 2:45 a.m. saying he'd been shot during a robbery. 

No arrests have been made. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly