Man shows up at police precinct after being shot in the stomach

Birmingham police are investigating after a man showed up at a precinct after being shot in the stomach. .More >>
Authorities are actively searching for the driver and any possible passengers in the Coosa River after a vehicle drove off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden.More >>
Several people stopped by the Birmingham Public Library today to watch - or re-watch - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.More >>
Summertime weather patterns of scattered showers are expected to continue this week.More >>
A local dancer is going to live a dream tonight. Lala Diore won the hearts of Birmingham last month when her audition for Janet Jackson's Dance With Janet competition went viral. Long story short, the Birmingham dancer announced on her Instagram page that she won! "I'm excited to announce I will be performing with (Janet Jackson) tonight at the 2018 Billboard Awards!!" the post read, in part. Congratulations to LaLa! Omg I can’t believe this !! Thank you so m...More >>
