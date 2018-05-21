Texas school shooting survivors face a 'spiritual war zone'

The man said when he saw the news of the shooting his thought was to “get to the school, make America great again.”

Rome Schubert said doctors told him “this is the perfect scenario for getting hit in the head, and that if it would have done anything else than what it did, I could be paralyzed.”

Student 'completely okay' after bullet went through head in TX school shooting

The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday.

The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday. (Source: CNN)

The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.

The National Rifle Association's incoming president is linking school shootings to using medications such as Ritalin.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Flags fly at half staff in front of the justice center at Santa Fe, Texas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Congregations in this deeply religious community near Houston gathered Sunday for their first worship servic...

Texas mother had been inspired by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, then the very sort of extreme gun violence she was marching against arrived in her town.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Christina Delgado, right, talks about the school shooting as her daughter, London, listens Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Delgado watched in horror last week as the extreme gun violence she had marched to prevent...

Texas mom marched after Parkland, then her town was next

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). Television newscasters prepare to give updates near a memorial in front of Santa Fe High School on Sunday, May 20, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Dayspring Church senior pastor Brad Drake wears a shirt in support of the school shooting victims Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School senior Aaron Chenoweth speaks during a baccalaureate service for the graduating class of 2018 Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

By P. SOLOMON BANDA, NOMAAN MERCHANT, and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - The graduating seniors of a Houston-area high school where 10 people were gunned down last week have had a terrifying insight into the world that awaits them, a district attorney prosecuting the capital murder case said at a ceremony in a packed church sanctuary.

Eight students and two substitute teachers were fatally shot Friday at Santa Fe High School. Jack Roady, the Galveston County district attorney, said the case presented the most deaths in one crime that he has ever faced. A 17-year-old suspect has been jailed on capital murder charges.

"You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone," Roady said in his address at the event Sunday intended to celebrate the students' graduation.

This deeply religious community came together Sunday for prayer services at local churches and a traditional end-of-school baccalaureate service that acknowledged the pain wracking Santa Fe, a town of 13,000 people. Mourners also gathered at a Houston-area mosque to remember the life of a slain exchange student from Pakistan.

The baccalaureate is typically a religious celebration to honor school graduates. After Friday's shooting, it was moved from the high school auditorium to nearby Arcadia First Baptist Church. Every pew in the church was filled, and folding chairs against the wall provided overflow seating.

When "Pomp and Circumstance" played, the seniors filed in wearing green caps and gowns. Most had serious looks on their faces, though a few smiled at people they recognized in the crowd.

Speaker and Santa Fe graduate Aaron Chenoweth gave a short testimony about trials and tribulations this graduating class faced. He called on the community's faith in God.

"If you give God the glory, you will always find comfort and love," he said, receiving a standing ovation.

Roady told the students that they were "suffering in ways that no one else can understand." He called on them to draw closer to their faith and each other.

Todd Penick, a graduating senior who is planning to attend Texas State University, said last year's baccalaureate was attended by around 25 people. This year's, which drew around 200 people, was a chance to reunite with his friends and classmates.

"Nobody is going to be OK in a couple of days," he said. "Nobody can look you in the eyes and tell you it's OK. But we're going to be OK because everyone is so unified."

He added: "Family and friends and God, that's what's going to get us through this."

Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended a service held by Houston's Muslim community for Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old exchange student from Pakistan, who had talked about one day becoming a diplomat.

Her host mother, Joleen Cogburn, recalled asking Sheikh why she came to study in the U.S. She said she wanted to learn American culture and to share Pakistani culture with Americans.

"And I want us to come together and unite," she told Cogburn. "I don't know if they know us the way they should."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Sheikh continues to be a diplomat "because even in her death, she is pulling the relationships between Pakistan and the United States, specifically the Houston area, even closer." Her body was to be returned to Karachi.

In their first statement since the massacre, the family of the suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, said Saturday that the bloodshed "seems incompatible with the boy we love."

"We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events," the family said in the statement, which offered prayers and condolences to the victims.

Relatives said they remained "mostly in the dark about the specifics" of the attack and shared "the public's hunger for answers."

Roady declined to answer questions about the shootout and investigation Sunday, including whether police may have hit any students in a gunfight with the shooter.

He also said autopsy reports won't be released while the case is pending.

Although officials have praised a swift response, it remains unclear just how quickly police got to the art lab on the 1,400-student campus, where authorities say Pagourtzis opened fire with a shotgun and .38-caliber handgun. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, the county's top administrator, has said police exchanged rounds with Pagourtzis "for quite a while" before he surrendered a half-hour after the first reports of a shooter on campus.

"They said there was a lot of firepower and a lot of rounds exchanged," Henry said.

One Santa Fe school police officer who responded to the attack was shot and remained in critical condition Sunday, according to the University of Texas Medical Branch.

The suspect's attorney, Nicholas Poehl, said he was investigating whether his client endured any "teacher-on-student" bullying after reading reports of Pagourtzis being mistreated by football coaches.

In an online statement, the school district said it investigated the accusations and "confirmed that these reports were untrue."

Poehl said that there was no history of mental health issues with his client, though there may be "some indications of family history." He said it was too early to elaborate.

Banda reported from Sugar Land, Texas, and Weber reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writers Juan A. Lozano and Claire Galofaro contributed to this report from Santa Fe.

Follow AP's coverage of the Santa Fe High School shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Schoolshootings .

