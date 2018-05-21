Man faces murder charges in restaurant crash that killed kin - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man faces murder charges in restaurant crash that killed kin

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20... (Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) - Families were eating a relaxed weekend lunch at the Surf and Turf Lodge when suddenly there was a loud boom and the splintering crash of a vehicle plowing into the restaurant.

Police say a man intentionally rammed a vehicle into the steak and seafood eatery shortly after midday Sunday in Bessemer City, leaving his 26-year-old daughter and his daughter-in-law dead and injuring his son, wife and granddaughter. The vehicle's driver, Roger Self, was immediately arrested. Jail records show he's been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say the preliminary evidence indicates he purposely drove all the way into the restaurant.

Caleb Martin, a 14-year-old who identified himself as a busboy at the restaurant, told WSOC-TV he saw the crash and heard a "loud boom."

