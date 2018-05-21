Asian markets higher as US, China put trade war on hold - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Asian markets higher as US, China put trade war on hold

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Kore... (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Kore...
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader walks by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 21, 2018. Asian stock markets were higher on Monday as investors cheered the outco... (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader walks by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 21, 2018. Asian stock markets were higher on Monday as investors cheered the outco...
(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 21, 2018. Asian stock markets were higher ... (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man). A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 21, 2018. Asian stock markets were higher ...

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Asian stock markets were higher on Monday as investors cheered the outcome of negotiations between the United States and China that put a trade war on hold, clearing uncertainty.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5 percent to 23,042.54. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2 percent to 31,423.99, while Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.8 percent to 3,217.93. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3 percent to 2,467.36. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1 percent to 6,081.10. Stocks in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

TRADE TALKS: The U.S. and China concluded their two days of trade negotiations with an agreement not to impose tariffs on each other, pulling back from the brink of a trade war. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two countries have made "meaningful progress" and that the U.S. has agreed to put on hold proposed tariffs on up to $150 billion in Chinese products. China said it will "significantly increase" its purchase of American goods and services.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "This is likely to send Asian markets higher as risk sentiment was somewhat subdued on Friday when markets stayed cautious amid China and the U.S. trade talks," Mizuho Bank said in a daily commentary.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks finished mixed on Friday. The S&P 500 index fell 0.3 percent to 2,712.97. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.11 points to 24,715.09. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.4 percent to 7,354.34. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 0.1 percent to 1,626.63.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 55 cents to $71.83 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In the previous session, the contract finished at $71.28 a barrel, down 21 cents. Brent crude, used to price international oil, gained 50 cents to $79.01 per barrel in London. It finished at $78.51 per barrel in the previous session, down 79 cents.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.11 yen from 110.78 yen while the euro weakened to $1.175 from $1.177.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali

    NYPD probing sex allegations against Mario Batali

    Sunday, May 20 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-05-21 03:01:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:05:29 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled celebrit...

    The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused the celebrity chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

    More >>

    The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused the celebrity chef of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

    More >>

  • Black women look to flex power in Georgia governor's race

    Black women look to flex power in Georgia governor's race

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:23:40 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:05:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Amis). In this May 20, 2018, photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans in Atlanta. In Georgia, black women will likely factor into one of the country's marquee political...(AP Photo/John Amis). In this May 20, 2018, photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans in Atlanta. In Georgia, black women will likely factor into one of the country's marquee political...
    In Georgia governor's race, black women seek to shape the state's political landscape.More >>
    In Georgia governor's race, black women seek to shape the state's political landscape.More >>

  • For school shooting victims, future plans dashed by tragedy

    For school shooting victims, future plans dashed by tragedy

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-05-20 04:05:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-05-21 05:05:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly