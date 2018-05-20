FIRST ALERT: Another round of thunderstorms expected tomorrow afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms will continue for a few more hours with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. For the overnight, we'll see the thunderstorm potential decrease with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with some morning sunshine. Temperatures are again expected to reach the upper 80s with rain and thunderstorm chances the highest after 1 p.m. Some storms could be briefly strong producing intense lightning. These storms are triggered by daytime heating and low level moisture. We'll continue with high rain chances on Tuesday.

The forecast looks a bit drier for Wednesday and Thursday with hotter temperatures. Expect highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances are expected to climb again late week and the afternoon thunderstorm potential will remain high through the Memorial Day weekend.

