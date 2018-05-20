B'ham Public Library hosts royal wedding viewing in British fashion

People were sipping tea and watching the royal wedding at central library today.

Several people stopped by the Birmingham Public Library today to watch - or re-watch - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

In full British fashion, people wore their big hats and enjoyed biscuits and tea.

This event kicked off many that the library will hold this summer.

"We get caught up in a lot of electronics and social media and depend on that. But something like the library, we have many activities that are going to be going around the different branches, promoting literacy, having activities for the kids throughout the summer," said library assistant Gelenda Norman.

The event ended with some British history trivia.

