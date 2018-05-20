Work Week Forecast: Summertime weather pattern continues

We're expecting a mixed bag of rain to continue this week.

Monday's 60 percent chance of rain is the highest for the week, but daily showers are expected. The good news is no day this week should have wash-out rain.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the driest days, but they'll also be the hottest. The high Wednesday is 88, and Thursday could see temperatures in the low 90s.

If you have plans outside this week, it would be advised you get them done in the morning.

