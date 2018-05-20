The Latest: Janet Jackson honored at Billboard Awards

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Kelly Clarkson arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas.

The Latest on the Billboard Music Awards (all times local):

7:18 p.m.

The youngest of the legendary Jackson musical family, Janet Jackson gave her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards.

She was honored as the first black woman to receive the Billboard Icon Award on Sunday in Las Vegas, where she performed a trio of her songs, including "Nasty," ''If" And "Throb."

Surrounded by dozens of dancers and wearing gold thigh-high boots, she showed off her well-known dance skills to get the audience up on their feet.

Bruno Mars made a surprise appearance to introduce the singer, who earned the Icon Award on Sunday.

Jackson used her speech to pay tribute to powerful women.

6:55 p.m.

Shawn Mendes and Khalid sang a song called "Youth" at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas backed by a choir of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which was also the site of a shooting earlier this year.

Khalid, who won best new artist earlier during Sunday's broadcast, wore a shirt calling for the protection of children instead of guns, while the choir of students from Parkland, Florida, wore black hoodies with the word "Youth."

The performance earned them a standing ovation from the audience.

5:15 p.m.

Kelly Clarkson tearfully called for a moment of change, instead of a moment of silence for the victims of a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, at the opening of the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The awards show host, who is from Texas, said as she held back tears that moments of silence are not working, but "why don't we change what's happening"

Ariana Grande then started the Billboard Music Awards with a performance of her new single "No Tears Left To Cry," in all black with a platinum blonde ponytail.

3:38 a.m.

After celebrating her 52nd birthday and the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking "janet." album, Janet Jackson will be capping off an epic week with her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson will also receive the Icon Award on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where today's hitmakers will also hit the stage, from Ariana Grande to John Legend.

The show will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern. Others set to take the stage include BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Kesha and Salt-N-Pepa.

Kelly Clarkson will host the three-hour awards show. Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran tie for the most nominations with 15 each.

This story has been corrected to fix the time on the third item to 6:55 p.m. instead of 7:55 p.m.

