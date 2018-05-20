Clinton ribs Trump with Russian cap at Yale's Class Day - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Clinton ribs Trump with Russian cap at Yale's Class Day

(Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP). Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds up a Russian fur hat, an ushanka, with a Soviet era hammer and sickle emblem, to the Yale College class of 2018 duri... (Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP). Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds up a Russian fur hat, an ushanka, with a Soviet era hammer and sickle emblem, to the Yale College class of 2018 duri...
(Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP). Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton autographs one of her presidential campaign posters for Yale senior and political science major Ryan Liu of California aft... (Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP). Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton autographs one of her presidential campaign posters for Yale senior and political science major Ryan Liu of California aft...
(Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP). Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a photo with Yale senior and political science major Ryan Liu of California after her Class Day address at Yale ... (Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP). Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a photo with Yale senior and political science major Ryan Liu of California after her Class Day address at Yale ...
(Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP). Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, seen on a screen, speaks during her Class Day address at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP). Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, seen on a screen, speaks during her Class Day address at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., Sunday, May 20, 2018.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Hillary Clinton returned to Yale University this weekend, warning the graduating class of the "tumultuous times" that await them and using the school's tradition of over-the-top headwear to rib President Donald Trump with her own unusual hat: a Russian fur cap.

The audience laughed as she said, "If you can't beat them, join them."

Clinton says she's concerned about the country's political polarization but believes the current crop of graduates is prepared to rise to the challenge.

Clinton delivered her address at Yale's Class Day, celebrated the Sunday before degrees are handed out.

The former first lady, secretary of state, New York senator and 2016 Democratic nominee for president graduated from Yale Law School in 1973. It was where she met her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

    Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:51:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 9:55 PM EDT2018-05-21 01:55:01 GMT
    (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Prosecutor wont' release autopsies during probe

    The Latest: Prosecutor wont' release autopsies during probe

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:51:43 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-21 01:54:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is blaming the latest deadly school shooting on youngsters "steeped in a culture of violence.".More >>
    The National Rifle Association's incoming president is blaming the latest deadly school shooting on youngsters "steeped in a culture of violence.".More >>

  • Faster-moving Hawaii lava gushes into sea, spews new danger

    Faster-moving Hawaii lava gushes into sea, spews new danger

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:01:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-05-21 01:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A resident photographs toxic gases emitting from cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii Saturday, May 19, 2018. Two fissures that opened up in a rural Hawaii community have merged to produce faster and more...
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>
    Lava has destroyed four homes and left dozens of others in the shadow of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isolated, forcing more residents to plan for a possible evacuation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly