Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal name of newborn son - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal name of newborn son

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend attend City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on in New York. Teigen and Legend now have a baby bo... (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend attend City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on in New York. Teigen and Legend now have a baby bo...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend now have a baby boy to go with their toddler girl.

The 32-year-old model and 39-year-old singer, whose real name is John Roger Stephens, introduced Miles Theodore Stephens to the world on Sunday.

Teigen had been hinting to her millions of social media followers for several days that the baby was here, and the couple announced in January that they were having a boy. Teigen finally confirmed it with Instagram and Twitter posts and a picture.

She said on Instagram that she and Legend are "drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles" and their "household feels overwhelmed with love."

Teigen tweeted that Miles arrived "a few weeks early" but gave no other details.

Teigen and Legend, who married in 2013, have a 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

