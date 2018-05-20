Scrap yard fire creates visible smoke across downtown - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Scrap yard fire creates visible smoke across downtown

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham fire is on scene at a metal scrap yard, working a fire.

The fire is at Sims Metal Management, which is located in the 2000 block of Vanderbilt Road in north Birmingham.

The fire is causing heavy smoke in the area.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

