15-year-old shot in Ensley Highlands community - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

15-year-old shot in Ensley Highlands community

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A 15-year-old boy has been transported to Children's Hospital after being shot.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Warrior Road around 3 p.m.

No suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly