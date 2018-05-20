Birmingham dancer wins Dance With Janet competition

A local dancer is going to live a dream tonight.

Lala Diore won the hearts of Birmingham last month when her audition for Janet Jackson's Dance With Janet competition went viral. Long story short, the Birmingham dancer announced on her Instagram page that she won!

"I'm excited to announce I will be performing with (Janet Jackson) tonight at the 2018 Billboard Awards!!" the post read, in part.

Congratulations to LaLa!

