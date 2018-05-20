Bring your clothes, your boots, and buy this motorcycle from ‘Terminator 2’

By Albert Khoury



When Terminator 2was released in 1991, it ushered in a new generation of computer-generated imagery, blending live action with virtual graphics. The terrifying T-1000 (Robert Patrick) is composed of liquid metal and its depiction is still impressive even by today’s standards. One of the most memorable scenes in T2however, involves a freshly-arrived nude T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) beating down bar patrons on its way to secure a motorcycle. And that very motorcycle is going up for auction.

The T-800 has its pick of rides outside the bar, scanning various Harleys, a Yamaha, and even a Plymouth sedan. Its eyes settle on a1991 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy — a model that had just been introduced the prior year. After strongly convincing the owner to hand over his keys (in addition to his riding gear), the T-800 sets off, but that’s not the last we see of the bike.

The Fat Boy goes on to take part in one of the greatest chase scenes in film history, when the T-800 uses it to rescue John Connor (played by Edward Furlong astride a Honda XR dirtbike) from the relentless T-1000. The chase through the L.A. River reached iconic status, and various films and television shows have paid tribute to the scene, while others have made parodies of it.

Schwarzenegger, a motorcycle enthusiast in his own right, rode this actual bikein the film, giving it legendary provenance. The odometer reads just 392 miles, though the bike may need some work to get it running. The side mirrors are missing, so the buyer would have to add those in to legally run this piece of cinematic history and live out his or herT2fantasy.

The bike’s sale is being handled by Profiles In History as part of its “Icons & Legends of Hollywood” auction, which runs June 5-8. The estimated sale price is $200,000-$300,000. There are listings for other Terminator and Arnold-related memorabilia, including the “punk” jacket from Terminator, which Schwarzenegger wore while riding a motorcycle in that film as well. This one even comes with bloody bullet holes!

Terminator 2 grossed over half a billion dollars at the box office and gave the franchise a huge boost, spawning numerous sequels and spin-offs. Whether you’re a fan of the film or a Harley-Davidson buff, it will be interesting to see how the sale goes.



