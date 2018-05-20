Aliceville Police Chief undergoing surgery after accidental shooting

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones is currently undergoing surgery following an accidental shooting this morning.

According to Aliceville Assistant Police Chief Tony Thrasher, Jones was attempting to kill an injured deer when he shot himself in the thigh while putting his gun back in his holster.

Thrasher confirmed Jones is in surgery at UAB. Jones' condition isn't immediately known.

The incident this morning happened on Highway 17 north of Aliceville between 8 and 9 a.m.

