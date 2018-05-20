Vehicle driven off Gadsden bridge found; Divers in recovery mode

UPDATE: Gadsden Fire Chief Steve Carroll said the vehicle, which is believed to be a pickup truck. It is upside down in the water.

They will soon be putting divers check the vehicle, which now has a buoy attached. A quick sweep will be conducted to see if anyone is in the vehicle. Carroll said it's so dark that divers are able to only feel, which will be difficult if the vehicle's doors are shut. Divers will not be able to enter the water until the current slows. Both dams' currents have been turned off.

Carroll said he thinks the vehicle is in 20-25 feet of water. He said due to the length of time since the accident, they are in recovery mode.

Authorities are actively searching for the driver and any possible passengers in the Coosa River after a vehicle drove off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden.

Reports of a car going off the side of the bridge were received at 2:07 this afternoon. The bridge is located on Meighan Highway, which is also Highway 431. The vehicle went off the north side of the bridge

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said due to the possible location of the vehicle, recovery efforts could be prolonged. ALEA Marine Divison, Gadsden Fire and Gadsden Police are assisting Etowah County Sheriff in the recovery.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.