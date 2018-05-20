UPDATE: Body found in truck pulled from Coosa River in Gadsden

The Alabama Department of Labor has organized a job fair for Thursday, June 7 at Tuscaloosa's McDonald Hughes Community Center.More >>
The Alabama Department of Labor has organized a job fair for Thursday, June 7 at Tuscaloosa's McDonald Hughes Community Center.More >>
Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.More >>
Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.More >>
What’s the first thing you do before hitting the "buy" button when you shop online? If you’re like millions of Americans, you check out all of the user reviews below the product.More >>
What’s the first thing you do before hitting the "buy" button when you shop online? If you’re like millions of Americans, you check out all of the user reviews below the product.More >>
Crews confirm one body was inside the truck officials say went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon.More >>
Crews confirm one body was inside the truck officials say went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon.More >>
Scattered thunderstorms will again develop Monday afternoon. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, occasional gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Expect rain chances around 50-percent during the rest of the afternoon and early evening.?More >>
Scattered thunderstorms will again develop Monday afternoon. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, occasional gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Expect rain chances around 50-percent during the rest of the afternoon and early evening.?More >>