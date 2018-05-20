UPDATE: Body found in truck pulled from Coosa River in Gadsden

Crews confirm one body was inside the truck officials say went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon.

Divers located the truck earlier on Monday at the bottom of the Coosa River. The vehicle was found 22 feet underwater.

The truck was pulled from the water late Monday afternoon.

According to our crews on the scene, the truck appears to be burgundy in color. No word yet on the make or model of the truck.

Also, no word on the identity of the person found inside.

Multiple agencies are assisting, including: Gadsden Fire, Southside Fire, Rainbow City Fire, Attalla Fire, Coates Bend Fire, Bally Play Fire, Ball Play Bend Fire, A.L.E.A. Marine Division, Etowah County Joint Dive Team, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office and Daphne Search and Rescue.

