UPDATE: Body found in truck pulled from Coosa River in Gadsden

(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

Crews confirm one body was inside the truck officials say went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon.

Divers located the truck earlier on Monday at the bottom of the Coosa River. The vehicle was found 22 feet underwater.

The truck was pulled from the water late Monday afternoon.

According to our crews on the scene, the truck appears to be burgundy in color. No word yet on the make or model of the truck.

Also, no word on the identity of the person found inside.

Multiple agencies are assisting, including: Gadsden Fire, Southside Fire, Rainbow City Fire, Attalla Fire, Coates Bend Fire, Bally Play Fire, Ball Play Bend Fire, A.L.E.A. Marine Division, Etowah County Joint Dive Team, the Etowah County Sheriff's Office and Daphne Search and Rescue.

  • Job Fair scheduled for June 7 in Tuscaloosa

    Tuscaloosa's career center. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)Tuscaloosa's career center. (Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)

    The Alabama Department of Labor has organized a job fair for Thursday, June 7 at Tuscaloosa's McDonald Hughes Community Center.

  • Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

    Shooting investigation in Birmingham. (Source: Catherine Patterson/WBRC)Shooting investigation in Birmingham. (Source: Catherine Patterson/WBRC)

    Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

  • On Your Side: Fake product reviews online

    Products with glowing reviews get pushed to the top of the search results on Amazon, and especially reviews by customers who have purchased the product. And that's where a relatively new scheme starts.Products with glowing reviews get pushed to the top of the search results on Amazon, and especially reviews by customers who have purchased the product. And that's where a relatively new scheme starts.
    What’s the first thing you do before hitting the "buy" button when you shop online? If you’re like millions of Americans, you check out all of the user reviews below the product.

