UPDATE: Authorities identify driver of truck that went off Meighan Bridge in Gadsden

Authorities have identified the person who was inside a truck that went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon.

Divers located the body of 56-year-old Bobby Lee Benefield and his maroon 2000 Chevrolet Silverado Monday at the bottom of the Coosa River. The vehicle was found 22 feet underwater.

Benefield was from the Ballplay community in Etowah County.

Investigators have not been able to definitively conclude if there was or was not another person in the truck at the time of the incident.

Accident investigators are asking for the public’s assistance. If anyone saw Mr. Benefield prior to the incident, they are urged to contact Gadsden Police Department Traffic Investigator, Sam Lowe, at 256-549-4631.

