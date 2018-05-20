Search for vehicle driven off Gadsden bridge continues; Crews in recovery mode

Authorities are actively searching for the driver and any possible passengers in the Coosa River after a vehicle drove off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden.More >>
Several people stopped by the Birmingham Public Library today to watch - or re-watch - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.More >>
Summertime weather patterns of scattered showers are expected to continue this week.More >>
A local dancer is going to live a dream tonight. Lala Diore won the hearts of Birmingham last month when her audition for Janet Jackson's Dance With Janet competition went viral. Long story short, the Birmingham dancer announced on her Instagram page that she won! "I'm excited to announce I will be performing with (Janet Jackson) tonight at the 2018 Billboard Awards!!" the post read, in part. Congratulations to LaLa! Omg I can’t believe this !! Thank you so m...More >>
The fire is at Sims Metal Management, which is located in the 2000 block of Vanderbilt Road in north Birmingham.More >>
