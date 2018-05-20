Search for vehicle driven off Gadsden bridge continues; Crews in recovery mode

Crews are working to find a vehicle and it was driven off a bridge in Gadsden this afternoon.

Reports of a car going off the side of the Meighan Bridge were received at 2:07 this afternoon. The bridge is located on Meighan Highway, which is also Highway 431. The vehicle went off the north side of the bridge. Crews are also searching for the driver and any possible passengers in recovery mode.

"The call originally came as a truck went off the Meighan Bridge and went into the water," Gadsden Fire Chief Steve Carroll said.

Carroll tells us the search crew that includes ALEA Marine Divison, Gadsden Fire and Gadsden Police are assisting Etowah County Sheriff has an idea of the general location of the vehicle. Crews said they told Carroll late Sunday afternoon they believed they had found the vehicle, but they had not.

The search will start back at 7 a.m. Monday. Both dams' currents have been turned off.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

