Active search for survivors after car runs off Gadsden bridge

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones is currently undergoing surgery following an accidental shooting this morning.More >>
Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones is currently undergoing surgery following an accidental shooting this morning.More >>
Authorities are actively searching for the driver and any possible passengers in the Coosa River after a vehicle drove off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden.More >>
Authorities are actively searching for the driver and any possible passengers in the Coosa River after a vehicle drove off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden.More >>
Thunderstorms are developing this afternoon across the state. These thunderstorms will be slow-movers dropping a lot of rain in a short period of time.More >>
Thunderstorms are developing this afternoon across the state. These thunderstorms will be slow-movers dropping a lot of rain in a short period of time.More >>
This afternoon, puffy clouds will form and scattered showers and storms will develop. Storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours that could cause ponding or even lead to localized flooding. They’ll be slow moving and a few could be strong and produce wind gusts to 40 mph.More >>
This afternoon, puffy clouds will form and scattered showers and storms will develop. Storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours that could cause ponding or even lead to localized flooding. They’ll be slow moving and a few could be strong and produce wind gusts to 40 mph.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in southwest Birmingham. The incident happened Saturday evening in the 1000 block of 15th Way Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in southwest Birmingham. The incident happened Saturday evening in the 1000 block of 15th Way Southwest.More >>