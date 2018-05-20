Active search for survivors after car runs off Gadsden bridge

Authorities are actively searching for the driver and any possible passengers in the Coosa River after a vehicle drove off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden.

We're told the car went off the bridge between 2:15 and 2:30 this afternoon. The bridge is located on Meighan Highway, which is also Highway 431. The vehicle went off the north side of the bridge

Gadsden fire, Marine police and Etowah County Sheriff have boats in the water.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

