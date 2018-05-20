Search crews find truck that went off Meighan Bridge - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Search crews find truck that went off Meighan Bridge

(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC) (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC) (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC) (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

Divers have located a truck that went off the Meighan Bridge in Gadsden Sunday afternoon. The vehicle was found 22 feet underwater.

It's not clear how many people are inside.

The vehicle went off the north side of the bridge.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly