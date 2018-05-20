FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain, thunder possible through early evening

Thunderstorms are developing this afternoon across the state. These thunderstorms will be slow-movers d ropping a lot of rain in a short period of time. Expect occasional wind gusts over 30 mph with rainfall amounts exceeding two inches. It is possible we could see some localized flooding along with intense lightning. If you hear thunder, make sure you are safely indoors and wait 30 minutes after the storm ends before going back outside. Rain chances are a bit higher through the rest of the afternoon and evening west of I-65 and south of I-20. These storms should remain below severe weather limits, but could impact your afternoon and early evening plans.

For tonight, we'll see the thunderstorm potential decrease with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with some morning sunshine. Temperatures are again expected to reach the upper 80s with rain and thunderstorm chances the highest after 1 p.m. Some storms could be briefly strong producing intense lightning. These storms are triggered by daytime heating and low level moisture. We'll continue with high rain chances on Tuesday.

The forecast looks a bit drier for Wednesday and Thursday with hotter temperatures. Expect highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances are expected to climb again late week and the afternoon thunderstorm potential will remain high through the Memorial Day weekend.

