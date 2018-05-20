International military company to be based in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A multinational company that develops and builds equipment for military use worldwide is choosing Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as its U.S. headquarters.
Revision Military will be opening its offices at Pease International Tradeport.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says the move proves that New Hampshire's business climate is improving.
The company's CEO says it will be looking to hire dozens of engineers, technicians, manufacturing experts and program managers in the area. The company employs over 400 people and has locations across the globe.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.More >>
The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.More >>
Yellowing court records from the arrests of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and others at the dawn of the modern civil rights era are being preserved and digitized after being discovered in a courthouse box.More >>
Yellowing court records from the arrests of Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and others at the dawn of the modern civil rights era are being preserved and digitized after being discovered in a courthouse box.More >>