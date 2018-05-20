FIRST ALERT: Be on alert this PM for scattered showers and storms

This afternoon, puffy clouds will form and scattered showers and storms will develop. Storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours that could cause ponding or even lead to localized flooding. They’ll be slow moving and a few could be strong and produce wind gusts to 40 mph.

Expect muggy conditions and highs around 90 degrees. Drink plenty of water and take shady breaks if you are going to be outside for a long time.

Low pressure in the Gulf is tracking northward and will be the main focal point for showers and storms through early in the week. Temperatures will be held back because of it on Monday and Tuesday and readings will mainly top off in the lower 80s.

Rain chances look to lower some on Wednesday and Thursday and that will mean hotter temperatures.

Rain chances pick right back up again at the end of the week and going into next weekend.

