Janet Jackson, Ariana Grande, BTS set for Billboard Awards - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Janet Jackson, Ariana Grande, BTS set for Billboard Awards

(AP Photos/Invision, File). FILE - In a May 7, 2018, file photo, Ariana Grande, left, attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibitio... (AP Photos/Invision, File). FILE - In a May 7, 2018, file photo, Ariana Grande, left, attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibitio...

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

After celebrating her 52nd birthday and the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking "janet." album, Janet Jackson will be capping off an epic week with her first televised performance in nine years at the Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson will also receive the Icon Award on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where today's hitmakers will also hit the stage, from Ariana Grande to John Legend.

Jackson, who will perform a number of her hit songs, is expected to be the night's biggest highlight. The show will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Others set to take the stage include K-pop group BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Macklemore, Kesha, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, Zedd and Maren Morris.

Kelly Clarkson, who has become a fan favorite as a judge on "The Voice," will host the three-hour awards show. Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran tie for the most nominations with 15 each. They are up for the night's biggest award - top artist - along with Taylor Swift and Drake.

Lamar's Grammy-winning "DAMN." album - which won the Pulitzer Prize for music - will compete for top Billboard 200 album along with Swift's "reputation," Sheeran's "Divide," Drake's "More Life" and Post Malone's "Stoney." Nominees for top Hot 100 song are Lamar's "Humble," Mars' "That's What I Like," Post Malone's "Rockstar," Sheeran's "Shape of You" and "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

Presenters at the Billboard Awards include Tyra Banks, Alison Brie, The Chainsmokers, Andy Cohen, Simon Cowell, Halsey, Nick Jonas, Mila Kunis, Padma Lakshmi and Rebel Wilson.

____

Online:

https://www.billboard.com/billboard-music-awards

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Governor attends service after school shooting

    The Latest: Governor attends service after school shooting

    Sunday, May 20 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-05-20 14:11:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:06:07 GMT
    (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...
    Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is urging a "hardening" of school buildings in the wake of a shooting that killed 10 people at a Texas high school.More >>
    Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is urging a "hardening" of school buildings in the wake of a shooting that killed 10 people at a Texas high school.More >>

  • Police search for motive in Texas school shooting

    Police search for motive in Texas school shooting

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-05-20 04:06:13 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:05:55 GMT
    (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

    A junior at Santa Fe High hid a shotgun and a handgun under his trenchcoat before opening fire in a first-period art class on Friday, according to an affidavit filed by police.

    More >>

    A junior at Santa Fe High hid a shotgun and a handgun under his trenchcoat before opening fire in a first-period art class on Friday, according to an affidavit filed by police.

    More >>

  • Texas lieutenant governor calls for 'hardening' of schools

    Texas lieutenant governor calls for 'hardening' of schools

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:51:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-05-20 16:05:41 GMT
    (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly