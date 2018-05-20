Finalists named for book award honoring Harper Lee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Three books have been announced as finalists for the 2018 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction, and the public can vote for the winner online.

The prize is presented by the University of Alabama School of Law and the ABA Journal. It was started eight years ago to commemorate the 50th anniversary of "To Kill a Mockingbird," and to honor author Harper Lee, a former Alabama law student who authorized the prize before her death in 2016.

Al.com reports the finalists are "Exposed" by Lisa Scottoline, "Proof" by C.E. Tobisman and "Testimony" by Scott Turow. There were 27 entries.

Four judges will choose the winning book, and the public's votes will count as a fifth judge.

To vote, visit the ABA Journal website . Voting is open through June 30.

