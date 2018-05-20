The Latest: Mnuchin says US-China putting trade war on hold - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Mnuchin says US-China putting trade war on hold

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on U.S.-China trade talks (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the United States and China are "putting the trade war on hold" after two days of talks that he says produced meaningful progress.

Despite not getting China to agree to trim its overall trade surplus with America by a specific amount, Mnuchin said the U.S. team did get a number of commitments on a framework for reducing the deficit over time, including a doubling of purchases of U.S. energy products.

Because of this progress, Mnuchin tells "Fox News Sunday" that the Trump administration has agreed to put on hold punitive tariffs on up to $150 billion in Chinese products. China had promised to retaliate in a move that threatened a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

___

12:15 a.m.

The United States and China have agreed to take measures to "substantially reduce" America's massive trade deficit with China.

While the Trump administration failed to get the Chinese to commit to a specific numerical goal, the three-day talks that ended Saturday may have helped to ease tensions at least slightly between the world's two biggest economic powers. In recent months the two have threatened to impose punitive tariffs on billions of dollars in each other's exports.

In a joint statement, Beijing committed to "significantly increase" its purchases of American goods and services, saying that the increase would "meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development."

The two countries also agreed on "meaningful increases" of U.S. agriculture and energy exports.

