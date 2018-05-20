Airline passenger accused of punching deaf pregnant woman, service dog

A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.More >>
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.More >>
Mexican aviation authorities will carry out an audit of Damojh airlines to see if its "current operating conditions continue meeting regulations" and to investigate Friday's crash in Cuba that left 110 dead.More >>
Mexican aviation authorities will carry out an audit of Damojh airlines to see if its "current operating conditions continue meeting regulations" and to investigate Friday's crash in Cuba that left 110 dead.More >>
The case was turned over to the FBI, who are still determining if charges will be filed.More >>
The case was turned over to the FBI, who are still determining if charges will be filed.More >>
A 39-year-old airliner with 110 people aboard has crashed and burned in a cassava field just after takeoff from the Havana airport, leaving three survivors in Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades,...More >>
A 39-year-old airliner with 110 people aboard has crashed and burned in a cassava field just after takeoff from the Havana airport, leaving three survivors in Cuba's worst aviation disaster in three decades, officials say.More >>