Doctor sentenced for poisoning girlfriend who lost baby

ARLINGTON, VA (WJLA/CNN) – In spite of her ex-boyfriend’s actions, which caused her to lose her baby, a woman in Virginia asked a judge to show leniency, before the man was sentenced to three years in prison.

Brooke Fiske was excited to be a mother last April, but then, she unexpectedly had a problem during her pregnancy.

Detectives later learned her then-boyfriend Dr. Sikander Imran dropped dangerous pills in her tea that caused her to lose her unborn baby boy.

As a doctor, Imran knew the side effects would be lethal.

"I think that it is important that people know that if they are dealing with depression – before they do something, they should reach out and get help,” Fiske said.

Despite the pain she endured, Fiske showed compassion for Imran in court Friday by asking the judge for a lighter punishment for the man.

"To me, the length of time he serves in prison isn't what's important,” Fiske said.

Imran’s attorney argued he was mentally unstable. The man will now serve three years in prison with 17 years suspended.

"When something tragic happens, it is really important to find a way to move forward,” Fiske said. "Life doesn't stop because something awful has happened."

Imran no longer has his medical license, and he could be deported to his birthplace, Pakistan.

