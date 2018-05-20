Doctor sentenced for poisoning girlfriend who lost baby

The Trump administration is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Births have been declining since 2014, but 2017 saw the greatest year-to-year drop - about 92,000 less than the previous year.More >>
This story is regularly updated with the latest on Kilauea eruptions.More >>
The man no longer has his medical license, and he could be deported to his birthplace of Pakistan.More >>
