British royal family thanks those who celebrated wedding

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House
This May 19, 2018 photo shows a close up of the ring worn by the newly married Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle leaving Windsor Castle with Prince Harry after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House
A royal fan celebrates on the Long Walk after Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry's wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Well-wishers lining the streets wave and cheer as Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave in a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The royal family has thanked people who attended or watched the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world," the royals said.

The family tweeted its thanks late Saturday night while Harry and his bride were attending a private soiree hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

Kensington Palace did not release details, but photographs showed Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex, wearing an emerald-cut aquamarine ring that had belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana, to the reception.

The newlyweds spent their first night as a married couple at Windsor Castle. They are not immediately going on honeymoon.

