Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

A junior at Santa Fe High hid a shotgun and a handgun under his trenchcoat before opening fire in a first-period art class on Friday, according to an affidavit filed by police.
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.
The Houston Texans confirmed J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed Friday.
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
Rome Schubert said doctors told him "this is the perfect scenario for getting hit in the head, and that if it would have done anything else than what it did, I could be paralyzed."
The man said when he saw the news of the shooting his thought was to "get to the school, make America great again."
A community is in mourning after a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18.
The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.
A junior at Santa Fe High hid a shotgun and a handgun under his trenchcoat before opening fire in a first-period art class on Friday, according to an affidavit filed by police.
