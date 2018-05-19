B'ham police investigating shooting in West End community - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

B'ham police investigating shooting in West End community

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in southwest Birmingham.

A person has been transported to UAB with apparent gunshot wounds. The incident happened in the 1000 block of 15th Way Southwest.

We will provide more information when it is available.

