B'ham police investigating shooting in West End community

A person has been transported to UAB with apparent gunshot wounds. The incident happened in the 1000 block of 15th Way Southwest.More >>
The best chances for rain will be after 2 p.m. We will gradually see some drier and hotter weather by the middle of the week.More >>
A doctor who practices out of Rainbow Medical Clinic has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft.More >>
Volunteers with the Bessemer Elks Lodge are out at Shadowlawn Cemetery on the last Saturday morning of every month. They invite all people who want to help to join.More >>
One Birmingham church organized an event to get families talking about what they can do to stop the gun violence in our community.More >>
