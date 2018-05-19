FIRST ALERT: Afternoon showers, storms possible tomorrow

We'll see a clearing sky tonight with lows around 68. Some patchy fog is possible early Sunday with highs reaching the upper 80s during the afternoon. Low pressure in the Gulf will be tracking slowly northward tomorrow and this will raise the rain and thunderstorm chances during the mid afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will remain early in the week as the low pressure system moves in. The best chances for rain will be after 2 p.m. We will gradually see some drier and hotter weather by the middle of the week.

