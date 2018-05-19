Dodgers' Rich Hill has no solution for recurring blister - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dodgers' Rich Hill has no solution for recurring blister

By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Blisters on the middle finger of his pitching hand are nothing new for veteran Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill, but the latest one is worse than usual and he doesn't know how to solve the problem.

Hill threw just two pitches against the Washington Nationals on Saturday night before he was pulled with a recurrence of the blister problem that has already put him on the disabled list twice this season.

"It's frustrating as anything for me. To go out there and put the bullpen and team in this position," Hill said after the Dodgers used seven relievers to piece together a 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals and sweep a doubleheader. "Unfortunately, I don't have answers at this time for the blister issue."

Hill said he felt something "break open" on his second-to-last warmup pitch, and his fingernail was broken and bloody when he left the game.

"Just continued to pitch," he said. "I know at some point I'd have to come out."

Blisters have plagued the 38-year-old Hill for the past several seasons. The sweeping curveball that helped him revive his career exerts pressure on his middle finger that causes the skin to tear.

"Rich is frustrated as we all are," manager Dave Roberts said. "It was clearly sliced, essentially. This is as bad as I've seen it since he's been here. I don't know what the timeline is. We have to make sure it's right and can sustain itself before we get him back."

___

AP freelance writer Ben Standig contributed to this report.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police search for motive in Texas school shooting

    Police search for motive in Texas school shooting

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-05-20 04:06:13 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:42:29 GMT
    (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...
    The mother of one of the 10 people killed at a Texas high school said her daughter recently rejected the romantic advances of the 17-year-old charged in the shootings.More >>
    The mother of one of the 10 people killed at a Texas high school said her daughter recently rejected the romantic advances of the 17-year-old charged in the shootings.More >>

  • Texas school gunman: 'I'm going to kill you.' Then he fired

    Texas school gunman: 'I'm going to kill you.' Then he fired

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:51:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:42:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, ...
    The suspect in the Texas school shooting pointed at one person and declared: "I'm going to kill you." Then he fired.More >>
    The suspect in the Texas school shooting pointed at one person and declared: "I'm going to kill you." Then he fired.More >>

  • Family, friends recall shooting victims' optimism, humor

    Family, friends recall shooting victims' optimism, humor

    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-05-20 04:05:04 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:41 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:41:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>
    Among the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Texas high school were a Pakistani exchange student, a substitute teacher with a "lust for life" and a boy whose sense of humor made him impossible to not like.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly