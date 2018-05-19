Volunteers clean up overgrown Birmingham cemetery

Volunteers with the Bessemer Elks Lodge are out at Shadowlawn Cemetery on the last Saturday morning of every month. They invite all people who want to help to join.More >>
Volunteers with the Bessemer Elks Lodge are out at Shadowlawn Cemetery on the last Saturday morning of every month. They invite all people who want to help to join.More >>
One Birmingham church organized an event to get families talking about what they can do to stop the gun violence in our community.More >>
One Birmingham church organized an event to get families talking about what they can do to stop the gun violence in our community.More >>
A doctor who practices out of Rainbow Medical Clinic has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft.More >>
A doctor who practices out of Rainbow Medical Clinic has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft.More >>
ALDOT's announced construction on I-459 South is clogging the highway today. Construction is expected to continue through the weekend.More >>
ALDOT's announced construction on I-459 South is clogging the highway today. Construction is expected to continue through the weekend.More >>
We're watching a few showers and thunderstorms on radar this afternoon and evening. These storms are mainly in west Alabama and moving slowly at only 5-10 mph.More >>
We're watching a few showers and thunderstorms on radar this afternoon and evening. These storms are mainly in west Alabama and moving slowly at only 5-10 mph.More >>