Volunteers clean up overgrown Birmingham cemetery

Volunteers braved the heat to clean up an overgrown cemetery.

One Birmingham woman told us she couldn't find her mother's grave on Mother's Day because of the tall grass covering her headstone at Shadowlawn Cemetery. That story received a lot of attention from people wanting to help mow the yard and use weed eaters to clean around graves. And with the help of Bessemer Elks Lodge volunteers, they got a good group out there working hard all day.

"I really can't contain myself, cause I've seen the worst of times out here and when I see these many people coming from across the Greater Birmingham Community. They don't know me, but they see what has to be done to help make our community better. This is not the end this is the beginning," said John Lanier, financial adviser of Shadowlawn Cemetery.

Volunteers with the Bessemer Elks Lodge are out at Shadowlawn Cemetery on the last Saturday morning of every month. They invite all people who want to help to join.

