Birmingham church unites community to end gun violence

The school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, and the graduation shooting in Clayton County, Ga., on Friday, as well as the recent shooting death of a 17-year-old Huffman High School student, are all sparking the question, "When will it end?"

One Birmingham church organized an event to get families talking about what they can do to stop the gun violence in our community.

"Once you take a life, you can't get it back," said Herman Cargill Jr.

That's the message he hoped kids walked away with Saturday.

"I just did 20 years behind gun violence," he said. "That's the other end. I've also been shot twice. So I know how it feels on both ends."

He spoke to nearly 400 kids and parents Saturday, letting them know there are other ways to handle conflict and problems besides reaching for a gun.

"It's just ridiculous how people are taking lives over something so small," he said.

New Birth Birmingham Bishop Stephen A. Davis organized Saturday's Stop the Violence event after Huffman High School student Courtlin Arrington was shot and killed in school.

He said, now more than ever, it's important to reach not only kids, but their parents as well.

"We knew we needed to be here today, especially after hearing what happened in Texas yesterday. I said, 'We're not turning back. Even in the rain, we're going to be here today,'" said Bishop Davis.

His focus is to bring people together to create unity, or "one sound," to speak out against violence and for change.

"Something has to be done, and something has to be done now," he said.

Father and school nurse Cordell Webb said events like these bring awareness to the need for more community involvement to see a change.

"Some kids are screaming for help," said Webb. "It's like we turn a shoulder and say they'll be fine. But a lot of kids are screaming for help. So it just takes each person to make a difference in their lives, and that's what I'm here for. )Speakers touched on topics like bullying and threats as well."

Bishop Davis said he plans to do another event like this in July.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.