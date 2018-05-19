ADC endorses Maddox in race for governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest African-American political organization has endorsed Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in the race for governor.

The Alabama Democratic Conference voted Saturday to back Maddox in the June 5 Democratic primary.

The ADC endorsement can be a powerful boost to gubernatorial hopefuls and other contenders for elected office. The group distributes thousands of sample ballots before elections, backing the candidates it endorses.

The group gave the nod to Maddox over former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, one of the last Democrats to win statewide election in the now GOP-dominated state.

Maddox also won the endorsement of the New South Alliance, another mostly African-American political organization.

