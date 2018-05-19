Doctor arrested, charged with theft at Rainbow Medical Clinic

A doctor who practices out of Rainbow Medical Clinic has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft.

Adam Mark Alertman, 58, has posted bond and has been released from Etowah County Jail.

Rainbow City police say someone broke into the medical clinic early Thursday morning after cutting the alarm system outside. There was no other sign of forced entry. The burglar took six computers and a server full of patient information.

Authorities believed someone with a key was the burglar after narcotics and cash inside the facility were not disturbed. Police got search warrants for Alterman's home and storage units and found the stolen items at a storage unit on Highway 411.

