Doctor arrested, charged with theft at Rainbow Medical Clinic

A doctor who practices out of Rainbow Medical Clinic has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft.
ALDOT's announced construction on I-459 South is clogging the highway today. Construction is expected to continue through the weekend.
We're watching a few showers and thunderstorms on radar this afternoon and evening. These storms are mainly in west Alabama and moving slowly at only 5-10 mph.
25 college freshmen won't have to worry about where to find the money to furnish their dorm rooms and it all started with a mother who can't send her own daughter to college. "God is amazing," says Shuanta Renae. Powerful words from a mother who turns tragedy into triumph. "Deja was actually born normal," says Renae. "At the age of 6 months she contracted pneumococcal meningitis. That left her with multiple disabilities giving her a lifespan of one yea...
Saturday afternoon, if you plan on attending one of the many outdoor events, just keep an eye to the sky and an ear out for thunder. The coverage, however, will only climb to 20% so most areas will be dry.
