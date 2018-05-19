Doctor arrested, charged with theft at Rainbow Medical Clinic - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Doctor arrested, charged with theft at Rainbow Medical Clinic

Adam Alterman (Source: Rainbow City Jail) Adam Alterman (Source: Rainbow City Jail)
RAINBOW CITY, AL (WBRC) -

A doctor who practices out of Rainbow Medical Clinic has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft.

Adam Mark Alertman, 58, has posted bond and has been released from Etowah County Jail.

Rainbow City police say someone broke into the medical clinic early Thursday morning after cutting the alarm system outside. There was no other sign of forced entry. The burglar took six computers and a server full of patient information.

Authorities believed someone with a key was the burglar after narcotics and cash inside the facility were not disturbed. Police got search warrants for Alterman's home and storage units and found the stolen items at a storage unit on Highway 411.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Doctor arrested, charged with theft at Rainbow Medical Clinic

    Doctor arrested, charged with theft at Rainbow Medical Clinic

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-05-19 23:17:41 GMT
    Adam Alterman (Source: Rainbow City Jail)Adam Alterman (Source: Rainbow City Jail)
    Adam Alterman (Source: Rainbow City Jail)Adam Alterman (Source: Rainbow City Jail)

    A doctor who practices out of Rainbow Medical Clinic has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft.

    More >>

    A doctor who practices out of Rainbow Medical Clinic has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft.

    More >>

  • Major delays on I-459 SB near Acton Road this weekend

    Major delays on I-459 SB near Acton Road this weekend

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:40:10 GMT
    (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)(Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)

    ALDOT's announced construction on I-459 South is clogging the highway today. Construction is expected to continue through the weekend.

    More >>

    ALDOT's announced construction on I-459 South is clogging the highway today. Construction is expected to continue through the weekend.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Tracking a few showers, storms through 6 p.m.

    FIRST ALERT: Tracking a few showers, storms through 6 p.m.

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:53:05 GMT

    We're watching a few showers and thunderstorms on radar this afternoon and evening. These storms are mainly in west Alabama and moving slowly at only 5-10 mph.

    More >>

    We're watching a few showers and thunderstorms on radar this afternoon and evening. These storms are mainly in west Alabama and moving slowly at only 5-10 mph.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly