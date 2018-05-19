Seeking first major, Jimenez grabs 3-shot lead at Regions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Regions Tradition.

Jimenez birdied the final hole to reach 17-under 199 at Greystone Golf & Country Club, matching Gil Morgan's 54-hole Tradition record set in 1997. Steve Stricker was second in the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Jimenez has six top-five finishes in senior majors but is seeking his first victory. The Spaniard has four PGA Tour Champions titles.

Stricker eagled the par-4 eighth in a 65.

Kevin Sutherland, Joe Durant and Gene Sauers were four shots back. Durant shot 67, Sutherland 68, and Sauers 70.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.