Major delays on I-459 SB near Acton Road this weekend

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

ALDOT's announced construction on I-459 South is clogging the highway today. Construction is expected to continue through the weekend.

Two of the three lanes are closed Saturday afternoon around Acton Road, but the number of cars in the area has caused traffic to back up much further. Vestavia Hills police posted the highway is "like a parking lot," adding "Avoid. Avoid. Avoid." to the Facebook post.

Work began at 7 p.m. Friday. ALDOT says the lanes will be closed for the time needed to remove and replace the damaged concrete and to allow approximately 14 hours of curing time.

ALDOT says all travel lanes will be re-opened no later than 5 a.m. on Monday.

It is highly suggested to find alternate routes.

