2018’S 10 best dating apps to help you find that special someone

By Brenda Stolyar



Dating apps kind of suck — just ask anyone between the ages of 21 and 35. Despite this, they’ve becomethe normal way to meet peopleand ask them out. This puts many of us in a difficult position. Becauseeveryone else is using dating apps, it’s tough to avoid using them ourselves. It’s a self-perpetuating cycle. To help you navigate the deluge of dating apps flooding the market, we’ve picked some of the best dating apps, as well as some of those that bringsomething unique to the table. And if that wasn’t enough, we’ll also offer our expert opinions ontheir accessibility, foibles, pratfalls, best intended uses, and everything else in between. Hopefully, Cupid’s arrow is in your favor!

Tinder, OKCupid, and CoffeeMeetsBagel

Tinder is one of the most famous dating apps out there, and the obvious first choice on our list of the best dating apps. As successful as it is at forming long-distance relationships and successful marriages, Tinder has long been accused of changing dating into some form of hookup game. But it’s the king of the dating hill for a reason and the first port-of-call for many daters.

The Tinder app no longer requires you to have a Facebook account in order to enable it, but you do have to be older than 18. Once enabled, you can set up a concise profile that consists of a 500-character bio and up to six images (we suggest always including a photo). You can still choose to create a profile using your Facebook profile if you want. You can also link your Tinder account to your Instagram, and includeinfo aboutyour employer and/or school. Discovery settings allow other users to find you if desired and set a few preferences regardingwho you see. Then the real fun begins.

Tinder shows you a photo, name, and age. You can tap on the photo to see additional information regarding the person and Facebook friends you share (if you’re logged in through your Facebook account). You can also choose to swipe right (to like them), left (to pass), or up if you want to use one of your precious “super likes” to show them you really really like them. If you and another person have both swiped right on one another, a screen will appearshowing that you’ve matched and inviting you to send them a message. But most of the time, the Tinder experience will consist of flicking through profiles like channels on the television.

Tinder actually has one of the best user interfaces of any dating app around. The photos are large, the app is — comparatively speaking — svelte, and setting up your profile is pretty painless. Overall, Tinder gets an A for its usability. Also, no one can message you unless you have also expressed an interest in them, which means you get no unsolicited messages. While there are a fair few people on Tinder who use it strictly to collect swipes, many people are actually inclined to meet up in real life, which is not always the case with dating apps. Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps, too (hitting almost 50 million users back in late 2014), meaningthe likelihood of matching with someone you’re interested in who doesn’t live super far away is greater than with apps that have fewer users.

Download now from:

iTunesGoogle Play

OkCupid is one of the few dating apps that doesn’t require Facebook to sign up. You createa username and fill out a very long profile, whichyou can link to your Instagram account if you choose (which is, admittedly, almost Facebook). You can answer questions, giving both your answer and what you’d like your potential match’s answer to be. Thiscreates a percentile score for users that reflects your compatibility. You can also choose to make your answers public and note howimportant they are to you.

All options, including those for accessing the settings and viewing profiles,are located in a slide-out menu. To browse for someone you like, you merely tap the “matches” option, which, oddly, does not show you the people you’ve matched with but rather the people you could potentially match with. If that interface is too chaotic for you, tap the “quickmatch” option, which restricts the results to photos only. You can like people or message them in a similar fashion to Tinder,butmessaging is your better bet: Users can see who has liked them only if they have upgraded to “A-list” status.

OkCupid has as many downsides as Tinder, and fewer positive ones, with the exception of learning a lot more about your potential dating partners. The interface is extremely clunky and the photos are a little small. You also have to tap on a user’s small image to see a larger version and the person’s profile, which is simplytoo largefor an app. It might work on a dating website where that much information would presumably be read on a larger screen, but it’s overkill on an app, and the amount of scrolling required makes it annoying to access. When you exit back to the list, there’s no guarantee that it’ll be in the same order or that it will return you to the spot you scrolled down to, making it extremely obnoxious to keep track of what you’ve already viewed. Worse, you can’t see who has liked you unless you pay for an upgrade.

Sadly, you also will only be able to see the five most recent visitors to your profile unless you pay for an upgrade and — worst of all — anyone can message you. Anyone. And they can message anything to you. If you don’t reply, they’ll probably just keep on messaging you, too. Frankly, some things can’t be unseen. Facebook verification helps block apercentage ofbots and catfishers from creating accounts, and without it, OkCupid loses a level of reliability.

Download now from:

iTunes Google Play

Coffee Meets Bagel does require logging in through your Facebook in order to create a profile. Once you’veset up your profile and input your preferences, it will send you one “bagel” a day, which is essentially the profile of a potential match. You then have 24 hours to decide whether you want to “like” or “pass” on your bagel. If you like your bagel and they have also liked you, you’ll connect, meaning that you’ll be able to message one another in a private chat. That chat room expires after eight days, regardless of whether you’ve talked with your bagel or not. You can also earn “beans” that allow for extra app functions, either by purchasing them outright, recommending the app to your friends, or logging in on consecutive days.

Props to Coffee Meets Bagel for having the cutest name of all the dating apps. The service also offersmore specific preference options, meaning you can narrow your choices to certain religious beliefs or ethnicities if those things are important to you. You can load up to nine photos and have a much more prolific profile, too. Andif you’ve entered any icebreakers into your profile, the app willsend one of them to a bagel you’ve connected with as the first messagefor greater convenience. The fact that the chat room expires after a week puts some pressure on you to exchange phone numbers or meet up in real life or to just quietly fade away without any fuss.The interface is also relatively user-friendly, with large photos and clean text.

Appearances can be deceiving, though. Although Coffee Meets Bagel allows for a range of super-specific preferences, the bagel it sends youmay or may not match your specified preferences and, more often than not, if they do, they will be a significant distance away. The app can also be glitchy, often resulting in slow update and load times, and sometimes it’s frustrating that it sends you only a single bagel a day.You can speed things up a bit by using the “give & take” option, but it’ll cost you 385 beans to like someone who catches your eye.

The slow pace and infrequency of actually connecting with someone makes it all too easy to be super-passive in the app, which can render it useless. In addition, once you like or pass someone, Coffee Meets Bagel asks you to specify your reasons for doingso,making you feel judgmental and kind of like a jerk if your answer is “unattractive.” The answers are only sent to the developers, who supposedly use the information to help better curate your resulting bagels. Still, weird.

Download now from:

iTunesGoogle Play

Hinge, Tastebuds, and Match.com

Hinge is kind of like Tinder. Okay, it’s actually a lot like Tinder, but with a few key differences that make it better. Interface-wise, it looks like Tinder’s younger sister. However, function-wise, it relies more on your Facebook friends to make connections for you. Hinge also connects you through friends of friends of friends, and shows you not just the people you have in common, but also all the things you have in common. It does this by having you answer a bunch of questions through a Tinder-like interface. Have you been to Berlin? Swipe right. Don’t play croquet? Swipe left. This makes answering questions far easier and less time-consuming, not to mention more fun. The questions themselves aren’t as asinine as those in some other dating apps, and give you a better sense of someone than 500 characters might.

If you want to know more about someone, you can always just ask the friend you have in common, which is a nice human touch that’s absent from most dating apps. Moreover, people can message you only if you’ve matched, so no unsolicited “greetings” from someone you would never match with. You can see what sort of relationship people are looking for, and while that doesn’t sound that revolutionary, it reflects the fact that Hinge carries more of a dating expectation than a just-hooking-up expectation la Tinder. Furthermore, because of the friends-of-friends connection, you’re less likely to runacross inappropriate photos. That’s a plus in our book.

You can only add photos of yourself from Facebook or Instagram, though, which is kind of limiting if you’re not very active on either. Also, while the friends-of-friends concept has a lot of benefits, it’s also restricting. It’s possible to run out of matches after 10 minutes of browsing, which is a letdown if you’re actually enjoying the app or are serious about finding a date.

Download now from:

iTunes Google Play

The only iOS-only app on this list (Apple usersdon’t like matching with Android users, apparently), Tastebuds is a dating app that uses musical taste to guess who you’re compatible with. You can link it to your Facebook account if you like, but you’re not forced to. You can also makeyour profile as detailed or sparse as you like — character limits for each question, mostly centered on music, are pretty high. Once you’re set up, you can flick through individual profiles to viewall the information the user has included, including songclips from artists they like. You can “like” a person if interested, and if not, simply “skip” them. You can even send a song or message users before or after they match with you.

The overall experience is also enjoyable. The user interface is clean and simple, and creating your profile is uncomplicated, allowingyou to useboth Facebook and non-Facebook photos. Even if profiles are a bit long, they’re never cumbersome and only include what you actually filled out. Listening to a song that the person likes while scrolling through their profile isalsoan added personal touch, as is being able to send someone a song. It’s the updated, truncated version of making someone a mixtape. Moreover, a lot of people use the app to find friends and concert buddies, as well as dates. Of all the information dating apps use to determine compatibility, music seems the least arbitrary.

Unfortunately, Tastebuds is not without its drawbacks. There isn’t a place in the app to see all people you’ve matched with — just those with whom you’ve started a messaging thread. The app also only plays clips of songs and they occasionally stall, which is annoying, especially when someone has a longer profile and a good song selection.Possibly our biggest complaint with Tastebuds, though, is that it is very easy to accidentally skip someone you didn’t mean to skip. There are a few reasons it’s easy to unintentionally skip someone, most of which have to do with the way the app is laid out. Simple fixes, such as positioning the “like” button on the right and using a different motion to view additional profile photos, would help immensely. We can dream, right?

Download now from:

iTunes

There was no way we could discuss the best dating apps without mentioning the granddaddy of them all. Match.com was at the top of the dating game long before the service ever released anofficial mobile app. Thankfully, you don’t have to log into the app viaFacebook, thoughyou will have to go through a sign-up process that requires you to add a few photos, answersome questions about your gender and preferences, and createa username and password. The same login credentials will work with the desktop version of the site.

The Match.com iterationof flirting is sending someone a “wink,” and you can search through the Match.com database to find people to wink at. The service willalso provide you with personalized matches on a daily basis, which take your interests into consideration.To really make the most of Match.com, however, you’re going to need a subscription, which can get a little pricey — the cheapest option currently availablewill run you$21amonth for six months. A premiumsubscriptiondoes allow youto see who’s recently looked at your profile and who has liked your pictures, though,and includes a host of other features.

The Match.com interface is also pretty sleek and minimalist, but it’s not as easy to use as, say, Tinder. It utilizes a set oftabs that run alongthe top of the display — i.e.“matches,” “search,” “viewed me,” and “mixer” —which break up the service’s various functions.It’s not an overly complicated app, but it doestake a few minutes to get used to.

Download now from:

iTunesGoogle Play

Bumble, Happn, PlentyOfFish, and Hater



Bumble looks eerily similar to Tinder, but functions a tad differently. The big catch with Bumble is that once two people of opposite genders match, the woman must message the guy first. She has 24 hours to do so before their connection disappears. Guys can extend matches for 24 hours, if they’re really hoping to hear from a woman, as can ladies, if they want to initiate something with a match but just haven’t had the time during the first day. For same-gender matches, either person can initiate the conversation first.

You also no longer need to have a Facebook account to sign up. Following Cambridge Analytica, the company added an additional method to create a profile — by adding your phone number. You’ll then be able to upload photos and fill out your profile information the same way you normally would had you signed up through Facebook instead.

Profiles are concise and settings are also pared down, like with Tinder, but swiping up allows you to scroll through additional photos instead of super-liking someone. Thismeans that just because someone twitched their thumb up on your photo, you won’t have to see their profile first every time you open the app, even though you swipe left on their profile every time.

Bumble also checksoff the boxes for usability, a slick user interface, and easy setup. In addition, the relatively ballsy move of designing a dating app specifically with women in mind — but that is definitely also meant to be used by men — pays off. It’s also the only app that clearlystates plainly and prominently that it prohibits pornographic material, requires its users to respect one another, and has a code of conduct in place specifically to make it a safe and friendly place. We only found one other dating app that had a code of conduct — and it washidden within the Terms of Use, which no one reads. The 24-hour time limit to connect with someone adds just enough pressure to say “hello,” so that matches don’t languish and get reshuffled into the deck. And if you accidentally nixed someone? Just shake your phone to undo your rogue swipe.

However, if you’re a woman and you really hate being the first person to initiate a conversation,then Bumble probably isn’tfor you. Profiles are also very short, consisting of a concise blurb and six photos or less. This can make it hard to gauge whether or not you’re interested, even at the most superficial level, in someone. Furthermore,because Bumble places the onus on the woman to initiate the conversation, we’ve found that it can attract a more passive crowd than other dating apps.

Download now from:

iTunesGoogle Play

How often do you cross paths with the love of your life before you actually meet them? Maybe you smile at your crushevery day when you get your morning coffee, but you can’t build up the courage to talk. If so, then Happn could be for you. It’s a dating app that shows the profiles of other singles and pinpoints the last place and time you were near to each other. All your prospective matches are people you’ve crossed paths with, so you’re always starting out with something in common.

You can like people secretly, and they won’t find out unless they like you, too. If you’re comfortable being bolder, then you can tap the Charm button to let them know you’re interested. However, Charms cost coins which you’ll have to buy with real cash via in-app purchases. When you get a match — which Happn calls a Crush — you can start chatting with each other.

It’s very quick and easy to set up and use. The profile creation is pretty standard. You add photos, age, profession, and interests, and you can also specify what you feel like doing, whether that’s taking a walk in the park, seeing a movie, or having a drink. Happn has some nifty integrations — you can use Facebook to set up your profile, hook up your Instagram account to automatically add photos, and add Spotify to see if your musical tastes align.

Happn uses the GPS functionality on your phone to track your movements. If you’ve been within 250 meters of a potential match, then you’ll see their profile. For that reason, it works best for city dwellers. People can’t contact you unless you tap the Heart on their profile. Happn never displays your position to other users in real time, and you can also block users if you have stalking concerns.

Download now from:

iTunes Google Play

If you’ve not been on this app before, then you probably know someone who has been. PlentyOfFish (POF) is one of the oldest dating services out there, and it’s certainly the biggest, after hitting 90 million users in May 2017. With that many users, you’re more likely to find matches quicker as PlentyOfFish likes to point out, saying that users are 2.7 times more likely to be matched in their first 24 hours.

That sort of massive following is a selling point in itself, but PlentyOfFish has more going for it than just pure size. It’s something like a “lite” version of many other dating apps, including Tinder’s swiping mechanics, and the ability to see matches near to you, like Happn. It does have its own little twists on the formula — POF’s “Spark” system allows users to quote any part of their amour’s profile, making icebreakers that much easier.

Much like other dating apps, POF has you take a chemistry test of your likes and dislikes, and it quizzes you about your wants and needs from a relationship, so you can be sure that you’re likely to be matched with people who are looking for similar outcomes to your own.

And the best part of it? It’s completely free, and doesn’t charge to message or browse your matches. That makes it the ideal app to download if you’re in the market, but maybe aren’t actively searching for love. And if you’re going out of your way to find someone, then you’ll find no larger market than here.

Download now from:

iTunes Google Play

Hater is a different kind of dating app than what you’re most likely used to. Rather than relying on finding your soulmate using a flowery bio of all the things you love, Hater matches you with others based on things you both hate. You can set up your profile through Facebook or by using a phone number, and then you’re prompted to add your profile pictures and birthday. You can also change up your preferences by setting the gender you’d like to be matched, with along with their location and age range.

The app works the same way as other dating apps like Tinder and Bumble — swipe right for things, activities, and people you like or left if you hate them. Hater is also divided into three parts where you can swipe through topics or people, and then access your messages. When swiping through topics, you’re presented with different things ranging from “tequila shots” to “babies,” which are accompanied by GIFs to make the experience more fun. When you swipe left or right, it’ll also show you the percentage of people swiping for each one. These are then logged and attached to your profile for potential matches to scroll through and see what it is that you love and hate.

When swiping through your matches, you don’t see the typical information that’s normally revealed on other dating profiles like your job or education. Instead, you see age, location, and the top thing they hate — which ultimately replaces the bio. It also shows you the percentage you match based on the things you both hate and love. For those who don’t want to wait until they match with someone, you can also send up to three direct messages every 12 hours.

Download now from:

iTunes Google Play

Looking for more apps? We've put together guides to thebest Android appsandbest iPhone apps, along with thebest Android games and best iPhone games.



