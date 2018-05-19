FIRST ALERT: Tracking a few showers, storms through 6 p.m.

We're watching a few showers and thunderstorms on radar this afternoon and evening. These storms are mainly in west Alabama and moving slowly at only 5-10 mph. The primary risk will be heavy rain and occasional lightning. These storms should not be severe, but a few could produce winds over 20 mph. Remember it is always a good idea to keep up with the thunderstorms and rain with our First Alert Weather app. Temperatures will reach around 90 degrees during the afternoon. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Some fog is possible early Sunday with highs reaching the upper 80s during the afternoon. Low pressure in the Gulf will be tracking slowly northward tomorrow and this will raise the rain and thunderstorm chances during the mid afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will remain early in the week as the low pressure system moves in. The best chances for rain will be after 2 p.m. We will gradually see some drier and hotter weather by the middle of the week.

