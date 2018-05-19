Americans fete royal wedding in pubs, hotels and homes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Americans fete royal wedding in pubs, hotels and homes

NEW YORK (AP) - From pubgoers in pajamas to merrymakers in finery at a fancy hotel, Americans are cheering and toasting the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

People gathered Saturday at wedding watch parties - some before dawn - across the country.

In New York, people in hats, gloves, and tiaras piled into the Plaza Hotel for a celebration complete with cake pops with champagne and flower liqueur.

Californians and British expatriates in pajamas, party hats, nightgowns and crowns packed the Cat & Fiddle Pub in Hollywood. Nearby, students at Markle's former high school, Immaculate Heart in Los Angeles, cheered as she and Prince Harry said their vows.

At a royal wedding watch party in Burlington, New Jersey, Paula Jackson said Markle "will be an example for our young, African-American women."

