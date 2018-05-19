Jill: Isolated showers Saturday, but more areas dry than wet

Saturday afternoon, if you plan on attending one of the many outdoor events, just keep an eye to the sky and an ear out for thunder. The coverage, however, will only climb to 20% so most areas will be dry.

Expect muggy conditions and highs around 90 degrees. Drink plenty of water and take shady breaks.

Low pressure in the Gulf will be tracking northward Sunday and that will raise shower and storm chances to 40% during the afternoon and evening hours. It will be muggy and temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to finish off the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will remain early in the week as that low-pressure system moves in. Temperatures at night will be in the middle 60s and in the lower 80s during the day due to additional clouds and rain around.

Data continues to hint at drier weather and hotter weather taking over by midweek and then becoming a bit more unsettled going into next weekend.

So yup, the summer-like pattern persists with daily chances for rain and storms and muggy conditions.

Keep up with radar trends and forecast updates while on the go via the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

