Rays' creativity will lead to first career start for Romo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rays' creativity will lead to first career start for Romo

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 14, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 14, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays plan to give veteran reliever Sergio Romo his first career start Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels, though it will be a short one.

Romo, who has appeared in 588 major league games over the course of 11 seasons, will open the game before Rays manager Kevin Cash turns to rookie left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.

The plan is to let Romo face the heart of an Angels' lineup heavy on right-handed batters with power before bringing in Yarbrough, who has a 3-2 record and 3.93 ERA. It is intended to keep the likes of Mike Trout and Albert Pujols from getting a third look at Yarbrough later on in the game.

"They could obviously change that now because they know we're pitching Romo, but I doubt it. There's a couple guys in that lineup that aren't going to move no matter who's pitching," Cash said prior to Friday's game. "Get through an inning or two, see where we're at, then probably hand the ball over to Yarbs. I think it helps him, benefits him."

The Rays have relied on their relievers to effectively carry them through several games this season because of injuries, but this would take the concept of a "bullpen game" to the next level. However, Cash doesn't think it is as wild as it might seem at first glance.

"We've kicked this idea around for quite some time," Cash said. "The National League, it becomes a lot easier because you're valuing that hitter spot, which we do, and it avoids your traditional starter having to come up to the plate more than three times."

Still, Cash admitted the interest around baseball to the announcement that Romo would start caught him by surprise.

"We're the Rays, so no we didn't (expect it)," Cash said.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Texas students who supported Parkland endure own shooting

    Texas students who supported Parkland endure own shooting

    Saturday, May 19 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-05-19 04:45:18 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:42 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:42:50 GMT
    (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...(Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend wa...
    Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>
    Only weeks after supporting Parkland survivors, Texas students are victims of deadly school attack.More >>

  • Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting after Georgia graduation

    Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting after Georgia graduation

    Friday, May 18 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-05-19 03:50:29 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:33 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:33:04 GMT
    School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.More >>
    School safety chief says 2 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after argument outside high school graduation ceremony south of Atlanta.More >>

  • Hawaii officials airlift 4 residents after lava crosses road

    Hawaii officials airlift 4 residents after lava crosses road

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:30:53 GMT
    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:32 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:32:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Lava crosses the road near Pohoiki Road, Friday, May 18, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii. Several open fissure vents are still producing lava splatter and flow in evacuated areas. Gas is also pouring from the vents, cloaking homes and...
    Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.More >>
    Hawaii officials warned residents that fast-moving lava was approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly